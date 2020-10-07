International couples plan reunions in Canada under new travel exception

Alia Youssef sits on the porch at her Lasalle, Ont., home just outside of Windsor, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 wearing the same clothes she wore the last time she saw Mohamed, her American fiancee who is stuck in Michigan. Alia has not seen her fiancee since the border between Canada and the United States closed in March. They plan on seeing each other in December. Translation on her shirt reads, "You're beautiful as you are". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke