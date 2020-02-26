Arts dean at Regina university sorry poet vilified over lecture controversy

Governor General Adrienne Clarkson presents the Governor General's Literary Award for poetry to George Elliott Clarke, of Toronto and originally of Windsor Nova Scotia, during a ceremony at Rideau Hall official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Wednesday, November 14, 2000. Emails show the University of Regina's dean of arts told George Elliott Clarke that he was sorry the acclaimed poet had been "vilified" over his relationship with a killer of an Indigenous woman in the city. Clarke was also hopeful he would be invited back to the school someday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand