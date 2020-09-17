Wage subsidy extension into 2021 critical for tourism sector to survive: industry

A moose in an RCMP uniform wearing a mask and a cartoon cardboard cut-out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greet customers at a store selling souvenirs in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A coalition of organizations representing the tourism sector says the federal government must keep a wage subsidy program in place well into next year for businesses that still aren't able to recover. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang