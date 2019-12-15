Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint on Saturday afternoon.
Police allege the man entered an office and asked a 63-year-old woman inside about business.
They allege he produced a knife, robbed and sexually assaulted the woman.
Police say the 23-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.
He's also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He appeared in court on Sunday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.