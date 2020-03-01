List of 10 high-profile wrongful murder convictions in Canada

David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is photographed after a press conference held by Innocence Canada in Toronto on October 9, 2019. A new independent panel that would review claims of wrongful convictions is edging toward reality, as the Liberal government moves forward on one of its campaign promises. Signs of progress toward creating such a board came last week in Ottawa, where Justice Minister David Lametti met with a working group that includes David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

 chy

TORONTO - The federal government is moving forward with the creation of an independent review commission to consider claims of wrongful convictions. Here are 10 high-profile murder cases that resulted in wrongfully convicted Canadians and how long they spent in prison:

Romeo Phillion: Murder of Ottawa firefighter in 1967 — 31 years.

David Milgaard: Murder of Saskatoon nursing aide in 1969 — 23 years.

Glen Assoun: Killing of former common law spouse in Dartmouth, N.S. — 17 years.

James Driskell: Killing of acquaintance in Winnipeg — 13 years.

William Mullins-Johnson: Sodomization and suffocation of four-year-old niece in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in 1993 — 12 years.

Donald Marshall Jr: Murder of acquaintance in Sydney, N.S. in 1971 — 11 years.

Steven Truscott: Classmate's rape and murder near Clinton, Ont., when he was 14 years old — 10 years in prison.

Robert Baltovich: Killing of girlfriend in Toronto in 1990 — 8 years.

Thomas Sophonow: Convicted twice in 1981 murder of 16-year-old donut shop worker in Winnipeg — four years.

Guy Paul Morin: Sex slaying in Queensville, Ont., of nine-year-old neighbour in 1984 — 18 months.

SOURCE: The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you