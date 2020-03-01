List of 10 high-profile wrongful murder convictions in Canada

David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is photographed after a press conference held by Innocence Canada in Toronto on October 9, 2019. A new independent panel that would review claims of wrongful convictions is edging toward reality, as the Liberal government moves forward on one of its campaign promises. Signs of progress toward creating such a board came last week in Ottawa, where Justice Minister David Lametti met with a working group that includes David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young