Mosaic Stadium's football field in Regina flooded for free, pandemic friendly skating

A skating rink is shown at Mosaic Stadium in Regina in this recent handout photo. The organization that operates Regina's Mosaic Stadium has come up with a novel way to give people who want to skate plenty of space for social distancing. On Monday, out of the blue, the Regina Exhibition Association announced it has flooded the surface of the field where football is normally played, and is taking reservations for public skating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Regina Exhibition Association, Sabeen Ahmad