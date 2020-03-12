Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil arrive for a press conference following the Atlantic Premiers Conference at the Emera Innovation Centre in St. John's on Monday. January 13, 2020. Canada's largest labour organization and the group that bills itself as the voice of business in this country have set aside their differences to jointly confront the economic fallout from the rampaging novel coronavirus ? and they're hoping premiers can do the same when they meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly