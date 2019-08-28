MARKHAM, Ont. - Police north of Toronto say a man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after a woman and her young daughter were killed in an impaired-driving crash in 2016.
York Regional Police say two vehicles collided in an intersection in Markham, Ont., in August 2016.
They say a 42-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died in hospital.
Police say a 30-year-old man was found guilty of six impaired driving related charges in March this year.
They say he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Monday.
Police say the man is also prohibited from driving for eight years.
