Aircraft breakdowns, refuelling problems hit military search-and-rescue missions

A Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft prepares to land during search and rescue training by the Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at Chilliwack Airport in Chilliwack, B.C., on February 28, 2014. A new Department of National Defence report says military search-and-rescue personnel were delayed and in some cases unable to provide providing emergency assistance on five per cent of the hundreds of calls received last year. While some of the problems related to bad weather, animals on runways and having to wait for provincial medical teams to arrive, more than half were attributed to refuelling issues and breakdowns on the military's ancient search-and-rescue aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck