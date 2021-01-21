The role of Canada's vice-regal has been held by a wide variety of people, from British nobles to military leaders to humanitarian advocates. Here is a list of all those who have served as Canada's governor general since Confederation:
Viscount Monck: 1861-1868
Lord Lisgar: 1868-1872
Earl of Dufferin: 1872-1878
Duke of Argyll: 1878-1883
Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888
Earl of Derby: 1888-1893
Earl of Aberdeen: 1893-1898
Earl of Minto: 1898-1904
Earl Grey: 1904-1911
Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916
Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921
Lord Byng: 1921-1926
Viscount Willingdon: 1926-1931
Earl of Bessborough: 1931-1935
Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940
Earl of Athlone: 1940-1946
Viscount Alexander: 1946-1952
Vincent Massey: 1952-1959
Georges Vanier: 1959-1967
Roland Michener: 1967-1974
Jules Léger: 1974-1979
Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984
Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990
Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995
Roméo LeBlanc: 1995-1999
Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005
Michaëlle Jean: 2005-2010
David Johnston: 2010-2017
Julie Payette: 2017-2021
