'Sky is the limit:' Pilot project using drones to send medical supplies, COVID tests

Researchers at the University of Calgary, SAIT, Alberta Health Services and Alberta Precision Laboratories have partnered with three reserves that are part of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to test the use of drones to deliver medical supplies and COVID-19 test kits as shown in this handout image provided by the University of Calgary. The pilot project has drawn international attention, including from the World Health Organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Calgary-Riley Brandt *MANDATORY CREDIT *