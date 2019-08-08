Munk Debates calls on federal leaders to sign up for foreign policy debate

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper and New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, on September 28, 2015. Munk Debates will hold a federal leaders' debate on foreign policy at the beginning of October. The organization, which hosts several debating events a year on varied topics, says the leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens are invited to an event in Toronto on Oct. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Mark Blinch