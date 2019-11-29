Alberta university students want lecturer who denies Ukrainian famine fired

Some University of Alberta students are calling on the school to fire an assistant lecturer who denies the Holodomor, the mass genocide against Ukrainian people carried out by the Soviet Union in the 1930s. People light candles to mark a day of memory for the victims of the Holodomor in 1932-1933 at the former KGB building in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)