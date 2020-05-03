English school boards can't refuse to reopen, Quebec education minister says

Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge, left, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City as Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe, right, looks on. Quebec's education minister is telling the province's English-language school boards that they don't have the right to refuse to reopen their elementary schools amid concern over COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot