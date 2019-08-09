TEMISKAMING SHORES, Ont. - Police say a Quebec man has been charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing his vehicle into a ditch in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened on Thursday afternoon.
They say officers arrested the 34-year-old and brought him to an OPP detachment for drug testing.
Investigators also charged him with possession of methamphetamine and failing to comply with a recognizance.
His licence has been automatically suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for a week.
The man is set to appear in court later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.