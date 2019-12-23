PEMBROKE, Ont. - A dog walker from Pembroke, Ont., is believed to have drowned in the Indian River.
Provincial police say the 54-year-old woman was reported missing Friday evening.
They say she had left home to walk her dog.
On Saturday, divers were able to recover a body.
Police have identified the victim as Patricia Smith.
They say the dog returned home by itself.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.
