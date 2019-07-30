Latest round in northern Manitoba hunt for B.C. murder suspects proves fruitless

Officers look through a remote lake area alongside a landed helicopter in the Gillam, Man., area in July 28, 2019, police image published to social media. The chief of a remote northern Manitoba Indigenous community says a massive police manhunt there for two young British Columbia homicide suspects has ended, although residents have been asked to remain vigilant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, @rcmpmb, *MANDATORY CREDIT*