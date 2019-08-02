Ontario police investigate possible sightings of suspects in northern BC murders

Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky are seen in this still frame obtained from video captured from a store in Meadow Lake, Sask on July 21, 2019. Helicopters, a plane, heavily armed officers and police canine units descended on a northern Manitoba community following a tip that two B.C. homicide suspects were spotted in York Landing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*