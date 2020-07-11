SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. - Police are still searching for two Quebec girls and their father in a suburb of Quebec City, after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday.
The search for Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, picked up again around 7 a.m. local time in St-Apollinaire, Que.
Quebec provincial police say they have reason to believe the three are still alive.
The girls and their father are believed to have been involved in a car crash Wednesday night on Highway 20 in the town south of Quebec City.
The police search is centred on a rural area of St-Apollinaire, and ATVs, police dogs and a helicopter have been used.
Police say they searched over 150 kilometres of wooded areas and roads on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020.