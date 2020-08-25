B.C. to release latest overdose death figures after record set in June

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe speaks during a press conference at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 24, 2020. British Columbia's chief coroner is scheduled to release the latest details on overdose deaths related to illicit drugs today after the province set a monthly record for fatalities in June. Lisa Lapointe is being joined by provincial health Dr. Bonnie Henry in releasing the figures to the end of July along with officials from BC Emergency Health Services and the BC Centre on Substance Use. The province recorded 175 fatalities in June, surpassing the previous high of 171 deaths in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito