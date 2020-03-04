From pepper spray to profiling: A look at how protests have been policed in Canada

People stand on Wellington Street in Ottawa during a rally in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Costal GasLink Pipeline, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A new poll suggests Canadians weren't happy with Justin Trudeau's handling of the natural-gas pipeline dispute in British Columbia that led to nationwide rail and road blockades mounted in solidarity with Indigenous leaders who oppose the project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang