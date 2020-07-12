Iran report blaming mistakes for military's downing of PS752 dismissed

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran. Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people. The report released late Saturday, July 11, 2020 by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)