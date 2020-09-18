Lobster protests: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest two at wharf in Weymouth

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation prepare to go fishing in Saulnierville, N.S., as it launches its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have responded to complaints about mischief and threats after a First Nation started a commercial lobster fishing operation this week in Saulnierville, even though the regular fishing season is closed.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan