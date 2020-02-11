Trump nominates new ambassador to Canada to fill post vacant since August

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has nominated a North Carolina Republican, physician and former diplomat as the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.
The White House says Aldona Z. Wos, who is currently the vice-chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, has been named to the post, which has been vacant since August.
That's when then-ambassador Kelly Craft departed Ottawa to become the U.S. envoy to the United Nations.
Wos has a long resume that includes working as a physician specializing in internal medicine and pulmonary care as well as being the U.S. ambassador to Estonia.
She is also a top Republican party activist and serves on the Duke University Law School Board of Visitors.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to appoint a replacement for David MacNaughton, whose term as the Canadian ambassador to the U.S. also ended in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.