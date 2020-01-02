THUNDER BAY, Ont. - A man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly using a harmonica to steal a cellphone from a hotel clerk.
City police say they were called to the hotel late Wednesday night in response to reports of an armed robbery.
They say the front desk clerk reported a man had brandished a metal object believed to be a gun before taking his cellphone and fleeing the scene.
Police say they tracked the cellphone using GPS co-ordinates and found a man matching the suspect's description nearby.
They say the man told them he had used a harmonica in the alleged holdup, and police say they recovered the musical instrument along with the missing cellphone.
The 23-year-old man is facing three charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.
