Five pedestrians struck in downtown Toronto collision: police

TORONTO - Police say five pedestrians have been struck in downtown Toronto after an SUV allegedly ran a red light at a busy intersection.
Spokeswoman Allison Sparkes says video appears to show the SUV heading northbound and colliding with the pedestrians.
Paramedics say four people — three adults and one child — are being treated.
They say one of the adults has life-threatening injuries, while the others are in serious condition.
At least two damaged vehicles could be seen in the intersection.
The investigation is ongoing.
