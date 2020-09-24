MILTON, Ont. - Halton police have charged a third man in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang, who was allegedly kidnapped, shot and left by the side of the road this summer.
Police say they arrested 20-year-old Stanley Frempong in Toronto on Wednesday and charged him with kidnapping with a firearm.
Police had previously charged 22-year-old Tawane Mohamed with kidnapping and first-degree murder, while 29-year-old Abdikadir Jumale was charged with kidnapping.
Police have said Ezekiel — a Grade 10 student at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Brampton, Ont. — was innocent, and was only targeted because he was friends with a man who was involved in a dispute with the suspects.
They allege he was kidnapped in Brampton, Ont., on June 29 and held against his will until he was shot to death.
A passerby found his body by the side of the road in a rural part of Milton, Ont., on June 30.
Police are still searching for 24-year-old Ahmed Ismail, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Officers say he may be in the Calgary area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.