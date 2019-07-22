Poor weather prevents attempt to free entangled North Atlantic right whale

Crew members attempt to disentangle a whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a handout photo. Poor weather conditions have forced a whale rescue team to postpone its bid to disentangle a North American right whale from fishing gear. The federal Fisheries Department issued a statement late Sunday saying Campobello Whale Rescue Team was unable to help the 18-year-old whale, which has been tangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence for at least two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alison Ogilvie, NOAA Fisheries MANDATORY CREDIT