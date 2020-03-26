TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 858.
That's the largest single-day spike in cases by far.
At least 12 of the new cases are hospitalized, including two people in their 20s.
The total number of cases includes 13 people who have died and eight cases that have fully resolved.
No information is available for dozens of cases.
Of the cases with known details, more are listed as becoming infected through close contact with another case than through recent travel.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.