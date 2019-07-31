MARATHON, Ont. - Provincial police say one man is dead and two people are injured after a collision in central Ontario on Tuesday night.
OPP say an SUV and a tractor trailer collided on a highway in Marathon, Ont., sending the tractor trailer into a ditch.
They say the 36-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police say the 24-year-old female driver and 38-year-old male passenger of the tractor trailer were taken to hospital.
Police have not identified the deceased man and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
