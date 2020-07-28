Reversal: N.S. justice minister now supports public inquiry into mass shooting

Workers with the medical examiner's office remove a body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on April 19, 2020. Three Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia have come forward to challenge a decision by Ottawa and the province to conduct a joint review into the mass shootings in April that claimed 22 lives. Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement today saying the gravity of the tragedy demands an independent public inquiry, which would have more authority than a joint review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan