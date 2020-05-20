Toronto police say they have laid charges related to a November homicide.
They say a man -- 50-year-old Antonio Fiorda of Maple -- was found shot in a west-end parking lot and died in hospital.
Investigators soon found a burned-out vehicle they say was related to the shooting.
On Tuesday, police arrested a 29-year-old Toronto man.
Saaid Mohiadin faces one count of first-degree murder.
An 18-year-old Toronto man was also arrested, and charged with being an accessory after the fact.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2020.