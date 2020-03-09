Trump 5G adviser meets feds in Ottawa amid pending decision on Huawei

Employees step out from a shutter bus near a Huawei 5G sign on display inside its headquarters in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. A top Trump administration adviser on telecommunications met today with Trudeau government officials in Ottawa as Canada has yet to decide whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei to participate in its new 5G internet network. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andy Wong