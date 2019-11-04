'Quite optimistic:' Injured Bronco player has spinal surgery in Thailand

Former Humbolt Bronco hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki who was injured in a team bus crash gets his new jersey with PX3 AMP hockey team in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A hockey player paralyzed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has received the spinal surgery in Thailand that could help restore some of his movement. Ryan Straschnitzki, who is paralyzed from the chest down, and 12 others were injured when a semi truck blew through a stop sign and into the path of the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's bus in April 2018. Sixteen people died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol