ST. THOMAS, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario say they've charged a 25-year-old man with sexual assault.
Investigators say they responded to a report early Sunday morning in St. Thomas, Ont.
They say the suspect was arrested and charged after an investigation.
The man also faces charges of forcible confinement, uttering threats, criminal harassment and breaching a condition of his release.
Police have not publicly identified the suspect.
