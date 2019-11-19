SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX, Ont. - Police in Ontario's Middlesex County say a young girl has died after a three-vehicle crash that also left two others seriously injured.
Investigators say the collision occurred at an intersection in Southwest Middlesex Township on Monday evening and involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.
They say three people from one vehicle were hurt and one of them — four-year-old Mariia Bundur of Appin, Ont. — died in hospital.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours as officers combed the scene.
They have since been reopened, and the investigation continues.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version based on police information misspelled Mariia Bundur's name.
