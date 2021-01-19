Quebec mother charged in death of seven-year-old girl granted bail

Police investigate the crime scene where a seven-year-old girl was found dead in her family's home, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Laval, Que. The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died this month following alleged mistreatment has been granted bail while awaiting the outcome of the proceedings against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

 ryr

LAVAL, Que. - The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died this month from alleged mistreatment was granted bail on Monday.

The 35-year-old woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was given strict release conditions that include making a $1,000 deposit and surrendering her passport. Her next court date is scheduled for April 12.

She was arrested Friday and charged with criminal negligence causing death and with assault.

Police were called to a home in Montreal's suburb of Laval on Jan. 3 where they found the young girl in cardiorespiratory arrest; she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said they could not rule out that the death was the result of mistreatment, and an autopsy was performed.

Quebec's human rights commission is also investigating the death of the girl, whose case had been reported to youth protection authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.