Businesses, travellers could lose thousands if COVID-19 forces Hajj cancellation

Muslims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on March 7, 2020. It took Muhammad Siddique five years to save up for a pilgrimage to Mecca, but now the COVID-19 pandemic has left his plans up in the air. The pilgrimage -- a process known as Hajj -- is considered one of the most important obligations for a Muslim to fulfill. Every follower of the religion who has the money and the health to complete the journey to Mecca is required to do it once in their lifetime during the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, that falls during July and August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Amr Nabil