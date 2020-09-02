U.S. allows aquarium to import Marineland belugas, but Canadian approval needed

Patrons try a ride at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 14, 2017. An aquarium in the U.S. has received federal approval to import five beluga whales from Marineland, but the tourist attraction will be prohibited from breeding the animals should the Canadian government approve the move. In a deal that's been in the works for well over a year, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut was granted import permits by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton