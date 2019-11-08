O'Leary legal challenge of leadership finance rules set for April

Kevin O'Leary addresses a news conference in Toronto on April 26, 2017. Celebrity businessman and one-time contender for leadership of the Conservative Party Kevin O'Leary will head to court in April to challenge the constitutionality of campaign finance law. O'Leary tells The Canadian Press he's whittled away at his massive debt from his leadership bid, but called the current financing rules governing how it gets paid back a "cancer on democracy" that must be fixed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette