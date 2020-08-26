'A child at heart:' Cousin says Indigenous teen killed had her future stolen

Roderica Ribbonleg, 15, is shown in this undated handout photo. Roderica Ribbonleg had big plans to make her family proud and the first milestone was her high school graduation. Her cousin Tracey D'Or says the 15-year-old was determined to attend university outside of her remote northern Alberta First Nation. That bright future was stolen when Ribbonleg's body was found discarded in a forested area near John D'Or Prairie, Alta. in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tracey D'Or