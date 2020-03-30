Calgary blocks traffic lanes to help pathway users maintain two-metre separation

A sign showing a road that's been turned into a pedestrian and bike path is shown in Calgary in this recent handout photo. Fans of a decision by Calgary officials to block off some traffic lanes to give pedestrians and cyclists extra room for social distancing hope others cities will step up and do the same. Starting Saturday along certain Calgary sidewalks and pathways with larger volumes of pedestrian traffic, crews have placed pylons and other barricades onto a lane of adjacent roadway for people to step onto so they can safely maintain a two-metre separation between themselves and others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Greg Glatz