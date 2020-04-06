Woman scared for brother in Calgary long-term care home with COVID-19 outbreak

Jesse Middleton, a resident of a Calgary long term care facility with a COVID-19 outbreak, is shown in this undated handout photo. A Calgary woman says she's terrified for her brother who has a severe mental disability and is living in a long-term care home with an outbreak of COVID-19. Julie Nimmo's brother, Jesse Middleton, is a resident of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, which had more than 50 positive tests for the new coronavirus as of Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Julie Nimmo