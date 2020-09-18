Premiers' throne speech wish list and a drop in vaping: In The News for Sept. 18

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands alongside Quebec Premier Francois Legault, as he speaks to the media, at the start of the Ontario-Quebec Summit, in Toronto, on September 9, 2020. Four conservative-minded premiers are to issue today their wish list for next week's throne speech on which the fate of Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government could hinge. Quebec's Francois Legault, Ontario's Doug Ford, Alberta's Jason Kenney and Manitoba's Brian Pallister plan to hold a news conference in Ottawa to spell out what they hope to see in the speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young