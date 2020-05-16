Experts say Saskatchewan could limit ceremonies but 'is there reason?'

Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, speaks while Jim Reiter, minister of health, looks on at a COVID-19 news update in Regina on March 18, 2020. Legal experts say the Saskatchewan government may have a case that sacred Indigenous ceremonies be limited in size, but they caution the premier against taking such action. "Is there reason for Premier Scott Moe to pick this hill to dig in on?" said Ken Norman, emeritus professor of law at the University of Saskatchewan. Moe criticized Indigenous Services Canada after Minister Marc Miller said sacred ceremonies would be allowed to continue despite restrictions due to COVID-19. Miller suggested that First Nations leadership would decide whether to hold ceremonies and how to do it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell