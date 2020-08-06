Ford pledges help for 'overworked,' 'underpaid' personal support workers

Ontario's premier says that the province's personal support workers are chronically over-worked and underpaid and will soon be receiving government assistance, as he heaped praise on a group who have played a particularly risky and visible role in the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Martima, a personal support worker with West Neighbourhood House's Parkdale Assisted Living Program, cleans a client's apartment at May Robinson apartments, part of TCHC seniors' housing, in Toronto, Friday, April 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young