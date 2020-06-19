Juneteenth in Tulsa: freedom still a distant, delayed dream for Black America

Local artists collaborate on painting a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Americans are gathering today to mark the anniversary of an emancipation that came two and a half years late — liberty that many say feels like it never came at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP *MANDATORY CREDIT*