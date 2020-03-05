Without Indigenous consent for pipelines, expect more confrontations

A protester holds a placard as supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs demonstrate at Macmillan Yard in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. In the last month, Indigenous people across the country set up barricades on train tracks, roads and bridges, in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs, some of whom object to the construction of a natural-gas pipeline through their traditional territory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young