WEST GREY, Ont. - A man is facing several charges after allegedly firing an arrow from a crossbow at a woman in West Grey, Ont.
West Grey Police say the alleged incident took place at a home on Monday.
They say the woman was not hurt and was able to flee the scene.
Police say they found the man in bushes at the top of a hill near the residence.
They say the man was arrested a short time later without incident.
The 35-year-old man from Bentick, Ont., faces multiple charges, including uttering threats, possession of a crossbow and failure to comply with probation.
