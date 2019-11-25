PQ leadership hopeful Sylvain Gaudreault says Quebecers ready for a gay premier

Parti Quebecois MNA Sylvain Gaudreault during question period at the legislature in Quebec City on April 3, 2019. The first person to emerge as a leadership hopeful for the Parti Quebecois says he believes Quebecers are ready to elect a homosexual premier. Sylvain Gaudreault made the comments today as he formally announced his candidacy in front of about 100 supporters in his riding north of Quebec City, including former PQ ministers and members of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot